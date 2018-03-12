Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Scores 31 points in 39 minutes
Towns accounted for 31 points (13-24 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 39 minutes Sunday in Minnesota's win over Golden State.
Towns showed up and carried the load for Minnesota Sunday. The third-year center has become an offensive threat from all areas of the floor, scoring with efficiency and posting career-best percentages across the board. Towns is a bonafide double-double machine, he doesn't miss games, and he continues to be one of the most valuable fantasy assets in the NBA.
