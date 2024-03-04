Towns supplied 18 points (7-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and eight assists across 34 minutes during Sunday's 89-88 loss to the Clippers.

Towns has gone three straight games without reaching the 20-point mark, but given Anthony Edwards has settled himself as Minnesota's primary offensive weapon, Towns has adjusted well to being the Timberwolves' second-best scorer. The star big man can also get the job done in categories such as rebounds and assists, as evidenced by the fact he finished just one rebound and two assists shy of posting what would've been his first triple-double of the season. Even if his recent scoring numbers have not been eye-popping, Towns is still scoring at a higher rate than the previous campaign.