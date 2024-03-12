The Timberwolves announced Tuesday that Towns underwent successful surgery to repair a left knee lateral meniscus tear and will be re-evaluated in four weeks.
While Towns seems unlikely to return before the end of the regular season, his successful surgery is a good sign that he will retake the floor for the playoffs. Kyle Anderson (shoulder) will likely remain in the starting lineup in the star big man's absence, with Naz Reid also taking on a larger role.
