Towns has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup against the Pacers due to left knee soreness.

Thursday's matchup is the first half of a back-to-back set, so this may just be a rest day for the big man, who hasn't missed a game due to injury since Dec. 23. In his absence, Naz Reid and Kyle Anderson are candidates for increased roles, while recently-signed T.J. Warren could also enter the rotation for the first time.