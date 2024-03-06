Towns has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup against the Pacers due to left knee soreness.
Thursday's matchup is the first half of a back-to-back set, so this may just be a rest day for the big man, who hasn't missed a game due to injury since Dec. 23. In his absence, Naz Reid and Kyle Anderson are candidates for increased roles, while recently-signed T.J. Warren could also enter the rotation for the first time.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Sniffs triple-double Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Posts double-double in win•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Not listed on injury report•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Late scratch due to personal matter•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Lifts offense in near double-double•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Records double-double•