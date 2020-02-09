Timberwolves' Kelan Martin: Stuck on bench after roster shakeup
Martin scored just two points and played two minutes in Saturday's win over the Clippers.
After playing a significant role off the bench at times this season, Martin looks relegated to the bench after Minnesota revamped their roster before the trade deadline.
