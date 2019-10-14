Wigginton has been waived by the Timberwolves on Monday, Danny Cunningham of 1500 ESPN Twin Cities reports.

It's reported that Wigginton, once he clears waivers, will likely resume his basketball career with the Iowa Wolves of the G League. Wigginton earned Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year honors last season with Iowa State after averaging 13.5 points and 4.0 rebounds.