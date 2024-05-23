Conley (Achilles) is part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against Dallas.
Conley will play through a strained right soleus for a third straight game and will slot into his usual starting point guard role. In four regular-season games against the Mavericks this season, Conley averaged 10.8 points, 4.8 assists and 2.3 rebounds.
