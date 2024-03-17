Conley posted 25 points (8-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes during Saturday's 119-100 victory over the Jazz.

Conley connected on a team-high-tying handful of threes while ending as one of two Timberwolves players with 25 or more points to boost the team offensively in a winning effort. Conley set a new season high in scoring, posting his second straight 20-point game of the year. He has now made five or more threes in five games this season, including in two straight outings.