Morris won't return to Thursday's game against the Pacers due to left hamstring soreness. He finished with two points (1-1 FG), two assists and one rebound in six minutes.

The timing of Morris' injury isn't ideal for the Timberwolves, who play again Friday versus the Cavaliers. If Morris is unable to play in the second leg of the back-to-back set, Jordan McLaughlin would likely operate as starting point guard Mike Conley's primary backup.