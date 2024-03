Reid (head injury) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets.

Reid left Monday's game against the Jazz early, but the questionable tag suggests he's dealing with a day-to-day injury. In addition to Reid, Rudy Gobert (ribs) is also questionable. If the Timberwolves are shorthanded, they could turn to Jaden McDaniels, Kyle Anderson and Luka Garza.