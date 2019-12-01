Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Returns from G League
Reid was recalled from the G League on Sunday.
Reid has played in nine games with the Iowa Wolves and is averaging 18.9 points, 10.0 rebounds 2.4 assists and 2.1 blocks in 32.3 minutes. The undrafted rookie out of LSU is on a two-way deal has yet to see the court for the Timberwolves.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Double-doubles in G-League debut•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Moves to G League•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Inactive for Opening Night win•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Secures standard contract•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Double-doubles in win•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Continues solid play in win•
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...