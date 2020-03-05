Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Strong double-double
Reid recorded 16 points (5-10 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 25 minutes Wednesday, as the Timberwolves beat the Bulls 115-108.
His second double-double in as many games, Reid notched five offensive rebounds while playing strong defense --- including a dramatic swatting of a Coby White layup --- and rediscovering his stroke from distance. Reid is developing an enticing floor in the absence of Karl Anthony-Towns (wrist).
