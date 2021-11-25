Beverley exited Wednesday's game against the Heat due to a left leg injury and is questionable to return.
It's unclear what exactly led to the left leg injury the Timberwolves described, but Beverley went to the locker room during a timeout and is officially questionable to return. If he is ultimately ruled out, Jordan McLaughlin could see increased run in Minnesota's backcourt.
