Beverley notched 14 points (5-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, five assists, two blocks and three steals across 34 minutes during Thursday's 104-95 loss to the Grizzlies.

The veteran guard recorded multiple blocks and steals in the same game for the first time since Feb. 15. Beverley's usually made a bigger impact as a defender throughout his career, and through the first three games of this series he's averaging 10.0 points, 5.0 assists, 3.3 boards, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks.