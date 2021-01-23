Rubio is considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Pelicans due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Rubio returned from a two-game absence Friday and produced four points (2-6 Fg, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five assists, four rebounds and three steals in 15 minutes. His absence was also due to health & safety protols, so it is a bit confusing why he would again be questionable Saturday after given the green light to return Friday. However, he should be in line for a heavier workload if he is ultimately allowed to play, as D'Angelo Russell (rest) has already been ruled out.