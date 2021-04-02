Rubio (back) will not play in Friday's game against the Grizzlies.
Rubio was a late addition to the injury report, and the team has ultimately opted to err on the side of caution. Jordan McLaughlin will get the start at point guard in his place. The veteran's next chance to suit up will come Saturday versus the 76ers.
