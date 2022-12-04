Gobert was assessed a flagrant 2 foul and got ejected from Saturday's game against the Thunder, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

Gobert was ejected after he tripped Kenrich Williams. Naz Reid will get most of the minutes as his replacement, while Luka Garza and Nate Knight are also expected to see minutes out there. Gobert ended Saturday's contest with six points (3-3 FG, 0-2 FT) and four rebounds across nine minutes.