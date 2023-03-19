Gobert (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game in New York.

Gobert has been listed as "questionable" the past four games for the Timberwolves, but he's been powering through the ankle issue, so he feels a bit closer to "probable." He'll likely be a game-time call Monday night, but if he's not able to give it a go, Naz Reid (calf) would make for a quality streamer.