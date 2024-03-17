Gobert (ribs) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Jazz, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Gobert was absent from shootaround ahead of Saturday's game, so his absence is not surprising. Naz Reid should remain in the starting lineup as a result, while Gobert's next chance to play will come in the upcoming matchup against Utah on March 18.
