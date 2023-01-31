Gobert (groin) is starting Monday's contest against the Kings.
After being viewed as questionable, Gobert will officially make his fifth straight appearance for the Timberwolves. The 30-year-old center is averaging 12.3 points, 11.2 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over 29.6 minutes across his first 12 appearances in January. He may still be dealing with some lingering discomfort in his groin, but for now fantasy managers should feel comfortable starting Gobert in weekly leagues.
