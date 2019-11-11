Napier (hamstring) will remain out Monday against Detroit, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

It'll be Napier's four straight missed contest, as he continues to battle back from a right hamstring strain. Jeff Teague (illness) will also remain sidelined Monday, putting Minnesota once again at limited depth at the point-guard position. Jarrett Culver, who has started the last three games at the position, will presumably take the place of Napier and Teague in the starting lineup Monday.