Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Out again Monday
Napier (hamstring) will remain out Monday against Detroit, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
It'll be Napier's four straight missed contest, as he continues to battle back from a right hamstring strain. Jeff Teague (illness) will also remain sidelined Monday, putting Minnesota once again at limited depth at the point-guard position. Jarrett Culver, who has started the last three games at the position, will presumably take the place of Napier and Teague in the starting lineup Monday.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...