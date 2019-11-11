Play

Napier (hamstring) will remain out Monday against Detroit, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

It'll be Napier's four straight missed contest, as he continues to battle back from a right hamstring strain. Jeff Teague (illness) will also remain sidelined Monday, putting Minnesota once again at limited depth at the point-guard position. Jarrett Culver, who has started the last three games at the position, will presumably take the place of Napier and Teague in the starting lineup Monday.

