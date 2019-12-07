Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Will come off bench
Napier (hamstring) will be available for Friday's game against Oklahoma City.
Napier has played in the last two contests following a 12-game absence, so his name on the injury report was likely just a precaution. He's averaging 6.6 points and 3.5 assists over eight games in 2019.
