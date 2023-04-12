Prince is in the starting five for Tuesday's Play-In game versus the Lakers.
Prince and Kyle Anderson will replace Jaden McDaniels (hand) and Rudy Gobert (suspension) in the starting lineup Tuesday. Prince is averaging 14.5 points, 4.0 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 28.3 minutes across his previous four starts this season.
