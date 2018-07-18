Goodwin supplied 10 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals across 22 minutes during the Trail Blazers' 91-73 win over the Lakers in the Las Vegas Summer League championship game Tuesday.

Goodwin consistently made his case as a potential backcourt rotation piece for the coming season during his time in Las Vegas. The 23-year-old -- who already boasts four seasons of NBA experience -- averaged 9.5 points (on 55.0 percent shooting), 2.8 rebounds and 1.0 assist across 14.3 minutes over six summer league games, displaying the same accurate shooting he flashed during the 2016-17 season, his most recent NBA campaign. Goodwin will now await word on whether his efforts convinced the Trail Blazers or another squad to issue him a training camp invite.