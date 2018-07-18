Trail Blazers' Archie Goodwin: Well-rounded bench effort to cap SL play
Goodwin supplied 10 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals across 22 minutes during the Trail Blazers' 91-73 win over the Lakers in the Las Vegas Summer League championship game Tuesday.
Goodwin consistently made his case as a potential backcourt rotation piece for the coming season during his time in Las Vegas. The 23-year-old -- who already boasts four seasons of NBA experience -- averaged 9.5 points (on 55.0 percent shooting), 2.8 rebounds and 1.0 assist across 14.3 minutes over six summer league games, displaying the same accurate shooting he flashed during the 2016-17 season, his most recent NBA campaign. Goodwin will now await word on whether his efforts convinced the Trail Blazers or another squad to issue him a training camp invite.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Archie Goodwin: Lives at the charity stripe in SL victory•
-
Trail Blazers' Archie Goodwin: Added to Blazers' summer league roster•
-
Archie Goodwin: Decent game Friday•
-
Archie Goodwin: Impressive stat•
-
Trail Blazers' Archie Goodwin: Signs training camp deal with Trail Blazers•
-
Archie Goodwin: Waived by Nets•
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...