Goodwin accumulated 21 points (8-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks through 29 minutes Saturday against Raptors 905.

Goodwin led the bench in scoring and knocked down 66.7 percent of his field goals in a one-point victory. He's come off the bench for all but one game this season but has still posted averages of 16.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists through 13 contests.