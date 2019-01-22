Archie Goodwin: Strong showing off bench
Goodwin registered 14 points (4-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block across 32 minutes Saturday against Canton.
Goodwin hit on just 33.3 percent of his attempts from the field, but he still managed to finish with 14 points in a 104-95 loss on the road. He came off the bench for the first time this season, leading the reserves with 32 minutes logged. Although Saturday proved to be a down game by his standards, his 22.7 ppg and 5.6 rpg average give reason to believe he'll return to form in the near future.
More News
-
Archie Goodwin: Signs with G League squad•
-
Trail Blazers' Archie Goodwin: Well-rounded bench effort to cap SL play•
-
Trail Blazers' Archie Goodwin: Lives at the charity stripe in SL victory•
-
Trail Blazers' Archie Goodwin: Added to Blazers' summer league roster•
-
Archie Goodwin: Decent game Friday•
-
Archie Goodwin: Impressive stat•
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.