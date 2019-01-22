Goodwin registered 14 points (4-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block across 32 minutes Saturday against Canton.

Goodwin hit on just 33.3 percent of his attempts from the field, but he still managed to finish with 14 points in a 104-95 loss on the road. He came off the bench for the first time this season, leading the reserves with 32 minutes logged. Although Saturday proved to be a down game by his standards, his 22.7 ppg and 5.6 rpg average give reason to believe he'll return to form in the near future.