Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Deemed questionable
McCollum (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Mavericks, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
A sprained left ankle has kept McCollum sidelined for the past two games. While he didn't practice Wednesday, McCollum apparently went through offensive and defensive drills by himself. His status should clear up closer to tip-off; if he's forced to miss another game, Anfernee Simons would likely benefit from another start in his stead.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Ruled out another game•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Won't return Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Pours points on Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Sharp from deep in win•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Scores 15 points in loss•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...