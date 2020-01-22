Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Deemed questionable

McCollum (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Mavericks, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

A sprained left ankle has kept McCollum sidelined for the past two games. While he didn't practice Wednesday, McCollum apparently went through offensive and defensive drills by himself. His status should clear up closer to tip-off; if he's forced to miss another game, Anfernee Simons would likely benefit from another start in his stead.