Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Impressive showing in final game

McCollum poured in 26 points (10-22 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added seven assists, two rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 44 minutes during the Trail Blazers' 119-117 overtime loss to the Warriors in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals Monday.

McCollum checked in just behind Meyers Leonard and Damian Lillard in scoring on the night, but the efforts of Portland's "Big Three" ultimately fell short. Like his backcourt mate Lillard, McCollum strugged with his shot over the first three games of the series, posting sub-40-percent success rates from the floor in each of those contests. His 45.5 percent shooting mark Monday, which included an impressive 55.6 percent tally from distance, was thus his best performance of the series by far. McCollum will look to play an integral role in helping the Trail Blazers build on their success this season during the 2019-20 campaign.