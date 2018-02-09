Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Plays 41 minutes in victory
McCollum had 22 points (7-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 41 minutes during Thursday's 109-103 victory over the Hornets.
McCollum hit a mid-range floater late in overtime to help seal the victory Thursday. He continues to put up good numbers on a nightly basis, however, has seen a dip in his field-goal percentage across the last three games. Owners know exactly what to expect from McCollum and there is no reason to expect his role to change as the team makes a charge for the playoffs.
