Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Pours points on Wednesday

McCollum contributed 24 points (9-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six assists, two steals, a rebound and a block across 38 minutes in Wednesday's 117-107 win over the Rockets.

The score-first guard particularly excelled in the fourth with 11 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT). The 28-year-old once again fell to his usual role as Portland's second scoring option behind teammate Damian Lillard but is on pace for his fifth straight season with 20-plus points (21.9 through 41 games). McCollum will look to continue his production in a Friday matchup against the Mavericks, who he torched for 35 points on Oct. 27.