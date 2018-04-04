Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Scores 16 points in loss
McCollum scored 16 points (7-18 FG, 0-5 3PT, 2-3 FT) to go with four rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 115-109 loss to Dallas.
It was not the most efficient of shooting nights for McCollum, who shot 38.9 percent from the field including 0-of-5 from beyond the arc. However, it appears that the guard's workload in the Portland offense may increase as soon as Thursday with the uncertainty around Damian Lillard's ankle injury. If Lillard is unable to go against Houston, McCollum could take over more of the offense.
