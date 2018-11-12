Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Supplemental offensive contributions in win
McCollum pitched in 14 points (6-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block across 35 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 100-94 win over the Celtics on Sunday.
McCollum's line was a bit more scoring-dependent than usual, but he still managed to post his fifth straight double-digit point tally. Sunday's game aside, the 27-year-old has been more active than ever on the boards this season, averaging a career-high 4.1 rebounds. McCollum has also encouraging upped his shooting percentage from last season's 44.3 percent to 45.1 percent through the first 13 games of the current campaign, making it a solid fantasy season thus far.
