McCollum registered 22 points (8-20 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal in 41 minutes during Thursday's 120-115 loss to the Nuggets.
The 29-year-old regressed from the field in Game 3, completing just 40 percent of his shots after going 9-of-12 in Game 2. Still, McCollum has been a solid contributor through his first three games of the series, averaging 21.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.7 three-pointers on 48.1 percent field-goal shooting. The eight-year veteran will look to keep up his stellar scoring pace and help Portland even the series in Game 4 on Saturday.
