McCollum finished with 36 points (13-25 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-8FT), seven assists, six boards, and one steal boards in 46 minutes of a 131-122 loss to Los Angeles on Saturday.
McCollum turned in his best performance of the series, almost leading his team to an upset in a spirited effort in game five despite the absence of his backcourt running mate Damian Lillard (knee) in the contest. McCollum's herculean effort wasn't enough to make up for the Trail Blazers' depleted bench, and ultimately the Portland effort fell short, ending its season with the game five loss.
