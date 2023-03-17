Lillard (calf) could be shut down for the season if the Trail Blazers don't make up ground in the standings over the next five or six games, Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report stated on his #thisleague UNCUT podcast with Marc Stein.

Lillard -- probable for Friday's game against the Celtics -- is amid a fantastic individual season, but the Trail Blazers are 31-38 and 2.5 games back of the play-in tournament. If it becomes clear over the next handful of games that the season is lost, Portland may pull the plug and ask Lillard to sit out the final week or so of the season. Fantasy managers rostering Lillard should prepare for that possibility. Reserve options like Shaedon Sharpe, Cam Reddish and Ryan Arcidiacono could become viable fantasy options at the end of the campaign.