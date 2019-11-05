Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Big scoring run continues

Lillard provided 39 points (15-26 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one block in 37 minutes Monday in the Trail Blazers' 127-118 loss to the Warriors.

On the heels of his best scoring output of the young season, Lillard trails only the Rockets' James Harden and the Nets' Kyrie Irving in points per game (31.1 points per game). Lillard's scoring has been propped up by a 49.3 percent mark from the field and 40.3 percent mark from distance, but even if the efficiency takes a step back, he's on track to bring value for those that selected him in the first or second round of fantasy drafts.