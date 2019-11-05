Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Big scoring run continues
Lillard provided 39 points (15-26 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one block in 37 minutes Monday in the Trail Blazers' 127-118 loss to the Warriors.
On the heels of his best scoring output of the young season, Lillard trails only the Rockets' James Harden and the Nets' Kyrie Irving in points per game (31.1 points per game). Lillard's scoring has been propped up by a 49.3 percent mark from the field and 40.3 percent mark from distance, but even if the efficiency takes a step back, he's on track to bring value for those that selected him in the first or second round of fantasy drafts.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Drops eight triples in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Goes for 28 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores efficient 28 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Drops 35 in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Drops game-high 32 points in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Getting Thursday off•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...