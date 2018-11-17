Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Has struggles Friday

Lillard had 16 points (5-18 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, and five assists in 36 minutes during Friday's 112-96 loss to Minnesota.

Lillard could not get anything going on the offensive end Friday, hitting just 5-of-18 shot attempts. He has alternated good and bad performances over the past two weeks despite the Trail Blazers still sitting at 10-and-5 for the season. The Trail Blazers will face the Wizards on Sunday and Lillard will look to bounce back against the struggling John Wall.