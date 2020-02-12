Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Off night against Pelicans

Lillard notched 20 points (6-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 8-9 FT), six assists and five rebounds in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 138-117 loss at New Orleans.

Lillard has scored at least 20 points in every single game since Jan. 3 and should remain as Portland's go-to guy when it comes to scoring and distributing the rock. The star point guard is averaging career-best marks in points (29.7) and assists (7.9) per game, as he is single-handedly keeping Portland's playoff hopes alive. Lillard is also shooting 51.4 percent from the field and 49.1 percent from three-point range in his last 10 games -- both numbers would be career-high marks if sustained during the course of an entire season.