Lillard has been ruled out for the second half of Monday's Game 4 against the Lakers after suffering a right knee injury, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

The details of Lillard's injury are unknown at this time, but he appeared to be in considerable pain in the hallway after coming off the court. According to Haynes, the star point guard is headed for an MRI. The Trail Blazers will need big minutes out of CJ McCollum, Gary Trent and Carmelo Anthony in the second half for Portland to avoid a 3-1 deficit in the series.