Lillard is listed as probable for Wednesday's game at Cleveland due to a bruised left foot, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.

Lillard picked up the minor injury during Monday's loss to Atlanta, which he finished with 33 points and eight assists in 34 minutes. All indications are that the superstar will be in action Wednesday as the Blazers look to pick up what should be a fairly easy win against one of the bottom-feeders in the East.