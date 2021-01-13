Lillard is probable for Wednesday's game against the Kings due to an ankle injury, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Lillard has emerged from Monday's win over the Raptors with an ankle issue, but he should still play Wednesday. Over the past five games, the point guard is averaging 27.0 points, 6.2 assists and 5.4 rebounds in 25.0 minutes.
