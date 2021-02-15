Lillard had 34 points (12-26 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 11 assists, three rebounds and a steal across 36 minutes in Sunday's win over the Mavericks.

Lillard has scored at least 29 points in four of his last five games since missing the Feb. 4 matchup at Philadelphia due to an abdominal problem. Lillard has been forced to carry a bigger scoring lead than expected in the preseason due to the absences of players such as CJ McCollum (foot) and Jusuf Nurkic (wrist), but he has been thriving of late and is averaging 28.3 points per game in seven appearances this month.