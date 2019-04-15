Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores 30 points in Game 1 win
Lillard provided 30 points (9-21 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, four assists, and three steals in 39 minutes during Sunday's 104-99 Game 1 win over the Thunder.
Lillard was a bit sloppy (six turnovers) but helped his team earn the victory in the series opener behind a handful of treys, a bunch of free throws, and a few clean swipes defensively. Westbrook and Lillard have gone at each other on both ends all season long, and the two went toe to toe once again in this one.
