Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores 33 points in win

Lillard totaled 33 points (11-19 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six assists, and two rebounds in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 129-112 win over the Cavaliers.

Lillard was superb, exceeding 30 points for the second straight game despite having been listed as questionable with a hand injury. Lillard has poured in 30-plus points 15 times through 46 appearances this season, and he remains a consistent source of assists (6.1 per game), and to a lesser extent rebounds (4.4).