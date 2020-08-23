Lillard registered 34 points (8-20 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 13-14 FT), seven assists and five rebounds in 43 minutes during Saturday's 116-108 Game 3 loss against the Lakers.
Lillard was dealing with a finger injury before Game 3 but that didn't seem to slow him down, as he surpassed the 30-point plateau for the second time in three games of the series. Lillard is the undisputed offensive leader on the Blazers and, with Portland down 2-1 in the series, he might experience an uptick on his upside in Game 4 on Monday.
