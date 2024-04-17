Lillard didn't practice Tuesday or Wednesday due to lingering groin and abductor injuries, Jamal Collier of ESPN.com reports.

Lillard has been dealing with the injuries for the last three weeks and missed four of the Bucks' final nine regular-season games. The superstar sharpshooter said Tuesday he won't be 100 percent for the postseason but added that no one is at this point in the campaign. Coach Doc Rivers said tests on Lillard's lower body returned clean but added that he still wanted to give his point guard "a little more rest."