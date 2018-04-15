Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Struggles with shot in Game 1 loss

Lillard netted 18 points (6-23 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added seven assists, seven rebounds and two steals across 42 minutes in Portland's 97-95 loss to the Pelicans in Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

Lillard and backcourt mate C.J. McCollum combined to go just 13-for-41 from the field, certainly a factor in the surprising loss on their home court. The All-Star point guard's final point tally only looked respectable due to sheer volume on his part, and factoring in the last six games of the regular season, he's now shot 36.4 percent or worse in four of his last seven contests overall. He'll look to be much sharper when the two teams clash again in Game 2 on Tuesday.