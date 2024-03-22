Ayton is questionable for Friday's game against the Clippers due to left elbow tendinitis.

Ayton is a late addition to the injury report, which is never a good sign. The 25-year-old center has been on a tear since returning from a hand sprain, as he's averaged 24.1 points, 13.9 rebounds and 1.0 blocks over his last seven appearances. However, if Ayton is sidelined again, Duop Reath would likely be the primary beneficiary.