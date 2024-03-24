Reath ended Saturday's 114-111 loss to Denver with 24 points (9-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 26 minutes.

Reath stepped into the starting lineup again amid Deandre Ayton's (elbow) absence, joining a crew of rookies in the first unit. The youthful combo almost pulled off a win against the short-handed Nuggets, and Reath was able to find space without Nikola Jokic's (hip) imposing presence. We will probably several different lineup configurations as Portland runs out the clock, and the team will likely explore Reath further as part of its future plans.