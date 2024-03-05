Reath produced 26 points (10-14 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 39 minutes during Monday's 119-114 loss to Minnesota.

Reath delivered his best scoring output of the season in a game the Trail Blazers went toe-to-toe against one of the best teams in the Western Conference. The big man has been trusted into a bigger-than-expected role this season due to Deandre Ayton's persistent injury issues, which ruled him out Monday due to a hand problem, and Reath has performed well, particularly when given enough minutes. He's averaging 13.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 blocks per game when starting, but his fantasy upside is tied to Ayton's availability. As such, it's unclear what role Reath will have when the Blazers face the Thunder on Wednesday.